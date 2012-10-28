Roethlisberger's three TDs lead Steelers past 'Skins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers turned Robert Griffin III into just another rookie quarterback.
The Steelers swarmed Washington's precocious star on Sunday, keeping Griffin in check during a dominant 27-12 victory. Griffin completed just 16 of 34 passes for 177 yards and a score while managing 10 yards rushing.
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had no such issues against Washington's depleted defense, throwing for 222 yards and three touchdowns as the Steelers (4-3) won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Jonathan Dwyer added 107 yards rushing in his second NFL start. Pittsburgh jumped on Washington (3-5) early, scoring on its first four possessions and never letting Griffin get loose.
Heath Miller caught four passes for 46 yards and his sixth touchdown of the season for the Steelers, who suddenly look like their normal selves in a wide-open AFC.
