Roethlisberger's suspension affects both seasonal, keeper values

M.F.: The Colts have one thing that the Lions don't, and that's Peyton Manning. So as nice as it is to hear that the Lions want to use Scheffler like Clark, there's no way he'll ever put up such immense numbers. I'd expect coordinator Scott Linehan to use more two-tight end formations with Scheffler and Pettigrew, while also using the former in the slot at times. Still, I don't think Scheffler will be consistent enough to be more than a reserve in fantasy leagues. The addition of Scheffler and Nate Burleson is great news for the value of Matthew Stafford, who has more weapons at his disposal, and Calvin Johnson, who finally has players to draw some coverage away from him.