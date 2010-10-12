Roethlisberger's return expected to energize Steelers, fans

Published: Oct 12, 2010 at 10:52 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Figuring out what the Cleveland Browns will do with a new quarterback is a concern. So is Joshua Cribbs running the Browns' Wildcat offense. So is moving the Steelers' offense out of last place in the NFL passing statistics.

How the fans will greet quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during his first regular-season game after his suspension? That's not much of a worry to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Roethlisberger was greeted enthusiastically throughout training camp and the preseason. Tomlin doesn't expect that to change during Sunday's home game against the Browns (1-4), especially because the Steelers are emerging from the quarterback's four-game suspension with a 3-1 record.

"We get so much energy from our fans, and we work hard to entertain and please them," Tomlin said Tuesday. "That really makes us go. I expect him to get a warm reception. I really do. I know we are excited to have him back."

Some Steelers fans promised months ago to jeer Roethlisberger after his off-the-field behavior led the NFL to suspend him, but there were no suggestions of fan backlash during two preseason games and two regular-season games.

With Roethlisberger about to play his first regular-season game in nine months, the Steelers are weighing whether to introduce the offense before Sunday's game, rather than the defense, because they anticipate an enthusiastic response. Not only from the fans, but from the quarterback himself.

"He is a ridiculous competitor," Tomlin said. "When he has an opportunity to compete, you feel him in the room or the stadium. One of the interesting attributes about him as a player and as a person, when faced with adversity and given the opportunity to compete, man, he does. I think guys feed off that."

What Tomlin didn't say is he hopes the Steelers' crowd does, too.

One of Tomlin's challenges is making sure his players don't assume the wins will arrive automatically now that their quarterback is under center again and the Steelers are close to being fully healthy. Tomlin only needs to remind them that Roethlisberger missed only one game during a five-game losing streak that ultimately kept the Steelers from the playoffs last season.

Although Roethlisberger might be expected to be rusty following such a long layoff, he threw regularly during his suspension. He'll also have two full weeks of practice going into the game, rather than one, because of last week's bye.

"It looks like he is rested," Tomlin said. "He's had a good week of practice. Good practice puts you in position to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves on game days. I'm sure there will be some anxiety, some excitement and nervousness that comes with playing after an extended period of time off. I'm sure he'll quickly get through that."

Although Tomlin wouldn't confirm it, Charlie Batch is expected to be Roethlisberger's backup after starting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens. Byron Leftwich hasn't played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee Sept. 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

With Jake Delhomme and Seneca Wallace injured, Browns rookie quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to make his first NFL start. Going against the Steelers' defense in Heinz Field isn't the easiest way to begin a career, but Tomlin suggested the Steelers won't prepare any differently for a rookie quarterback than they did for the Ravens' Joe Flacco two weeks ago.

"Those are their issues, like our quarterback issues have been ours," Tomlin said.

