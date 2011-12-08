Roethlisberger returns vs. Browns after second-quarter injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed part of the second quarter Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with a left foot/lower leg injury, but he returned to the game to start the second half, albeit limping and with his ankle taped.
NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported from Heinz Field that X-rays on Roethlisberger were negative, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin couldn't confirm if the quarterback injured his high ankle or lower leg.
Roethlisberger came straight off the field in the second quarter after being sacked by Cleveland's Brian Schaefering and Scott Paxson. Roethlisberger's left leg appeared to be pinned underneath Paxson as the quarterback fell to the ground.
Though he limped off with assistance, Roethlisberger was in obvious discomfort and unable to put much pressure on the injured leg. Charlie Batch replaced Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
Roethlisberger has dealt with several injuries this season, including a sprained left foot and a fractured right thumb, but he hasn't missed a start.
The Steelers said defensive end Ziggy Hood was questionable to return with a groin injury, but NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche reported that the lineman was on the sideline with his shoulder pads off in the second half. The Steelers also said center Maurkice Pouncey was questionable to return with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, the Browns lost tight end Ben Watson and fullback Owen Marecic to head injuries, and the team said wide receiver/kick returner Josh Cribbs was questionable to return with a groin injury. Defensive back Eric Hagg also was questionable with an eye injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.