Roethlisberger limping, Okobi hurt during practice

LATROBE, Pa. -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limping toward the end of practice Wednesday after a teammate stepped on his left foot, but coach Mike Tomlin didn't seem worried he might be injured.
"I'm sure he's fine," Tomlin said.
The Steelers didn't offer any more information, and they didn't appear concerned that Roethlisberger would be limited during practice Thursday or might not play in Saturday's exhibition game against Green Bay. Roethlisberger usually ends practice by signing autographs and chatting with fans, but he left the field immediately in a cart -- apparently to have the foot checked.
Chukky Okobi, competing at center with former Tampa Bay lineman Sean Mahan, dropped to the turf in pain with an apparent back injury several minutes after Roethlisberger did. The team did not say if Okobi was injured or, if he was, how severely he was.
"He went down with a lot of pain and discomfort but I don't expect anything long term," Tomlin said.
Okobi practiced Wednesday with the second-team offense on the steamiest day of Steelers' camp so far, with high humidity and temperatures in the 90s. Mahan, back in camp after being away since late last week to attend to personal matters worked with the first team.
Two key Steelers regulars -- running back Willie Parker (knee) and guard Alan Faneca (shoulder) -- were held out and apparently won't play Saturday. Parker also missed Sunday's 20-7 preseason victory against New Orleans, when Faneca's shoulder injury occurred.
"Willie has inflammation of the knee, and usually that takes 10 to 14 days and we're about 11 to 12 days into it now, so we're coming toward the end," Tomlin said. "Alan in a similar situation with his shoulder, and we'll give him a few days to see if that thing calms down and we'll take it day by day."
The Steelers got some promising news about first-round draft pick Lawrence Timmons, the outside linebacker who reinjured his groin July 25 and hasn't practiced since. He missed all but one day of the May minicamp and offseason workouts after initially hurting the groin.
Timmons traveled to Philadelphia to see a specialist about his injury, and Tomlin said he might practice soon.
"From what I understand, there was somewhat of a breakthrough there," Tomlin said. "We expect him back in town tomorrow (Thursday). We'll see where we go from here. Whether he practices or to what degree he practices, we'll see."
Roethlisberger was seen limping shortly after successfully leading the offense downfield during a two-minute drill rehearsal. He threw only one incompletion, that on a spiked pass to stop the clock.
Tomlin, the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator last season, was pleased with how well Roethlisberger and backup Charlie Batch ran the hurry-up offense but - from his defensive perspective - wished the drill hadn't been so one-sided.
"It was a very productive drill," Tomlin said. "We got the ball downfield in chunks."
Also returning to practice after previously been out were linebackers James Harrison (ribs) and Larry Foote (sprained ankle) and quarterback Brian St. Pierre (swollen right thumb).
Even before Okobi was hurt, the Steelers signed center Donovan Raiola, who was cut last week by St. Louis. They released wide receiver Rasheed Marshall, the former Pittsburgh high school star and Big East offensive player of the year as a quarterback at West Virginia.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press