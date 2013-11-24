Roethlisberger leads surging Steelers past Browns

Published: Nov 24, 2013 at 08:24 AM

CLEVELAND -- Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes and beat Cleveland again as the Pittsburgh Steelers moved back into the playoff picture with a 27-11 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Roethlisberger connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown in the first half, and hit Emmanuel Sanders on a 4-yarder in the third quarter for the Steelers (5-6), who have turned around their season following a 0-4 start.

Roethlisberger finished 22-of-34 passing for 217 yards and improved to 16-1 against the Browns (4-7), who have lost five of six and seen a promising year turn into yet another miserable one.

Browns quarterback Jason Campbell sustained a head injury in the third quarter, when he was sacked by cornerback William Gay. Campbell was struck in the helmet by Gay and his head snapped back and banged the turf.

