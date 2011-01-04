Roethlisberger has nothing to say about engagement rumors

Roethlisberger declined Tuesday to discuss rumors he became engaged over the holidays to a Pittsburgh-area woman. There have been numerous postings on social-media sites, some even identifying the woman by name.
At the Steelers' first practice of the week, Roethlisberger said he would not talk about his personal life. But he did not deny the rumors.
"Oh, geez," Roethlisberger said. "Listen, there's always rumors out there about professional athletes, especially about me. You guys know that I am not going to talk about my personal life. I don't do that. My one singular focus right now is on the playoffs, on football and trying to get to the Super Bowl."
Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl winner, was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL personal-conduct policy. He was accused in March of the sexual assault of a 20-year-old college student, but a prosecutor in Georgia declined to bring charges.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press