Roethlisberger, fiancee set wedding for week before July camp

Published: Apr 06, 2011 at 11:55 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger will marry a 26-year-old physician's assistant whom he said he met during training camp in 2005 and has been friends with ever since, the Steelers quarterback told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettefor a story in Thursday's editions.

Roethlisberger, speaking publicly for the first time since the Steelers' loss to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV, talked about his fiancee, her family and the impact their engagement has had on everyone involved since it leaked out in various media outlets late last year.

Roethlisberger confirmed his July 23 wedding plans to Ashley Harlan, who lives in New Castle, about 45 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger was interviewed Wednesday at his home north of Pittsburgh.

The wedding is scheduled only one week before the Steelers are scheduled to begin training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, and Roethlisberger joked that his bride-to-be might be hoping that the NFL lockout drags.

"I think a small part of her is hoping we hold out for a week so we can honeymoon," Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette. "I told her I was laughing with coach (Mike) Tomlin; he said, 'You guys might have to have the honeymoon suite at St. Vincent.'"

The 29-year-old quarterback also addressed the scrutiny he faced after he was accused of sexual assault in a Georgia nightclub in March 2010. He said his engagement isn't a ploy to rebuild his public image.

"We were kind of on and off for five years -- almost six years now -- so I've known her for a while," Roethlisberger told the newspaper. "It's not like a random new person. We dated a while ago; we have been friends ever since."

Roethlisberger did acknowledge working on repairing his reputation and trying to become a better teammate.

"People will always have opinions of everybody and me, and that's fine, they're entitled," he said.

Harlan lives with her parents, and Roethlisberger said they aren't living together until they're married because of their religious beliefs.

"People can say that it is whatever, but people who know and can see and are around us and know me, know that it's something special when you find that person, and I'm extremely lucky," he said.

Roethlisberger said he has been stunned by the media attention to his engagement and that he's worried about how the attention is affecting his fiancee.

"I try to protect her as much as I can," he told the newspaper. "People have gone to her parents' house and have been doing some things. That bothers me a little bit because it's what I do for a living, I have to deal with it, but her parents and her, that's not what they have to do."

Roethlisberger also addressed reports of a wedding gift registry at department stores, saying that it actually was a registry for Harlan's bridal shower and that she has received gifts from strangers as a result.

The 500 people invited to the wedding will be asked not to bring gifts but to donate to Roethlisberger's charitable foundation, he said. That money will then be donated to Ronald McDonald House and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton still feels like he has a lot to give going into his 13th season. "I view myself as a starter in this league," said Dalton.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans aiming for Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season mark: 'It's right there'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans already owns the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career with nine. Now he's coming for Jerry Rice's mark of 11 straight such seasons in general.

news

Chase Claypool expects 'night-and-day difference' for Bears this year: 'Fans will be loving it'

With a full offseason under his belt on the Bears and a number of changes to the roster, wide receiver Chase Claypool believes Chicago fans are in for a "night-and-day difference."

news

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens playing with 'chip on my shoulder' after starting career undrafted

Newly signed Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has worked his way up to a starting role. But Owens said this week he never forgot where his career started.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More