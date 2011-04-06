Roethlisberger, fiancee set wedding for week before July camp

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger will marry a 26-year-old physician's assistant whom he said he met during training camp in 2005 and has been friends with ever since, the Steelers quarterback told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettefor a story in Thursday's editions.
Roethlisberger, speaking publicly for the first time since the Steelers' loss to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV, talked about his fiancee, her family and the impact their engagement has had on everyone involved since it leaked out in various media outlets late last year.
Roethlisberger confirmed his July 23 wedding plans to Ashley Harlan, who lives in New Castle, about 45 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger was interviewed Wednesday at his home north of Pittsburgh.
The wedding is scheduled only one week before the Steelers are scheduled to begin training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, and Roethlisberger joked that his bride-to-be might be hoping that the NFL lockout drags.
"I think a small part of her is hoping we hold out for a week so we can honeymoon," Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette. "I told her I was laughing with coach (Mike) Tomlin; he said, 'You guys might have to have the honeymoon suite at St. Vincent.'"
The 29-year-old quarterback also addressed the scrutiny he faced after he was accused of sexual assault in a Georgia nightclub in March 2010. He said his engagement isn't a ploy to rebuild his public image.
"We were kind of on and off for five years -- almost six years now -- so I've known her for a while," Roethlisberger told the newspaper. "It's not like a random new person. We dated a while ago; we have been friends ever since."
Roethlisberger did acknowledge working on repairing his reputation and trying to become a better teammate.
"People will always have opinions of everybody and me, and that's fine, they're entitled," he said.
Harlan lives with her parents, and Roethlisberger said they aren't living together until they're married because of their religious beliefs.
"People can say that it is whatever, but people who know and can see and are around us and know me, know that it's something special when you find that person, and I'm extremely lucky," he said.
Roethlisberger said he has been stunned by the media attention to his engagement and that he's worried about how the attention is affecting his fiancee.
"I try to protect her as much as I can," he told the newspaper. "People have gone to her parents' house and have been doing some things. That bothers me a little bit because it's what I do for a living, I have to deal with it, but her parents and her, that's not what they have to do."
Roethlisberger also addressed reports of a wedding gift registry at department stores, saying that it actually was a registry for Harlan's bridal shower and that she has received gifts from strangers as a result.
The 500 people invited to the wedding will be asked not to bring gifts but to donate to Roethlisberger's charitable foundation, he said. That money will then be donated to Ronald McDonald House and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.
