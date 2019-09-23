Roethlisberger eyes 2020 return after elbow surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback underwent successful surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles and already has his eyes set on a return to the football field next season, according to a statement from team spokesman Burt Lauten.
"Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers' medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season," Lauten noted.
The Steelers placed Big Ben on injured reserve following the team's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. It was in that game that Roethlisberger injured his elbow in the first half and was replaced by Mason Rudolph after halftime.
In his game and a half as the Steelers' offensive orchestrator, the former 2018 third-round pick has completed 26 of his 46 pass attempts for 286 yards (56.5-percent completion rate), four touchdowns and two interceptions.