Around the NFL

Roethlisberger eyes 2020 return after elbow surgery

Published: Sep 23, 2019 at 01:17 PM

Ben Roethlisberger may be down for the moment but he's not expected to be out in 2020.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback underwent successful surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles and already has his eyes set on a return to the football field next season, according to a statement from team spokesman Burt Lauten.

"Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers' medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season," Lauten noted.

The Steelers placed Big Ben on injured reserve following the team's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. It was in that game that Roethlisberger injured his elbow in the first half and was replaced by Mason Rudolph after halftime.

In his game and a half as the Steelers' offensive orchestrator, the former 2018 third-round pick has completed 26 of his 46 pass attempts for 286 yards (56.5-percent completion rate), four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Pittsburgh fell to 0-3 after losing 24-20 to the 49ers on Sunday.

