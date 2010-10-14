Roethlisberger, Cutler should be solid in return to action

The Rams 22th-ranked passing defense in yards per game is in for a long day against Philip Rivers, who is one of the elite QBs in fantasy football right now. The Rivers-to-Antonio Gates combination will continue to click, and you can bank on another impressive outing from Malcom Floyd. The Rams will know who they have to stop, yet they won't be able to stop them. A very strong passing attack will open up running lanes for Ryan Mathews, who will become a bigger part of the offense this week. Mathews could come through with his best game as a pro so far, and Mike Tolbert could get some chances to score near the goal line. San Diego ranks sixth against the pass, and without Mark Clayton, Sam Bradford will not be able to move the ball consistently. Danny Amendola should not be considered over more established pass-catchers until he proves he can produce well without Clayton around. For now, use him as a bye week filler if you must. Also, scout Brandon Gibson, who does seem to have the confidence of Bradford. The St. Louis offense will obviously revolve around Steven Jackson again, yet it always seems to be a bonus if he actually scores.