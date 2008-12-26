Rodgers upbeat at the end of first season as Packers' starter

"My whole question on that is, does the daughter know? Is the daughter on board with that? And if so, that's kind of weird," Rodgers said. "And if not, how would she feel if she did know? Would she be like, 'Yeah, go for it. It might work.' I've talked to a few (teammates) about this stuff. I wonder if anybody else gets stuff like this and actually responds. I mean, who responds to stuff like that? That, to me, is just so weird."