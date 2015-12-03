Rodgers-to-Rodgers: Packers-Lions fantasy recap

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Top performers:
» Aaron Rodgers, QB: 270 yards, 2 TDs, INT, 27 rush yards, TD, 25.5 fantasy points
» James Starks, RB: 60 total yards, 6 fantasy points
» Randall Cobb, WR: 29 yards, fmbl rec TD, 8.8 fantasy points
» Davante Adams, WR: 21 yards, TD, 8.1 fantasy points
» Richard Rodgers, TE: 162 yards, TD, 22.2 fantasy points
» Matthew Stafford, QB: 220 yards, 2 TDs, 17 fantasy points
» Ameer Abdullah, RB: 13 rush, 67 rec yards, 6.7 fantasy points
» Calvin Johnson, WR: 44 yards, TD, 10.4 fantasy points
» Golden Tate, WR: 8 rec, 63 yards, 6.3 fantasy points
Wow. Just, wow. OK, now that we have that out of the way, we can talk fantasy. This was the most random fantasy day for the Packers pass-catchers, with Randall Cobb scoring on a fumble recovery in the end zone, Davante Adams scoring on a pass he actually caught, and Richard Rodgers scoring on the game-winning Hail Mary. Yeah, let's just go ahead and say don't count on any of that again next week. The backfield looked like one to trust the last two weeks, but Eddie Lacy and James Starks were both benched at times for undrafted free agent John Crockett ... suddenly turning this into a RBBC that fantasy fans will want to avoid. Also, Aaron Rodgers = good at football. He's the only player to trust on a weekly basis from this offense.
For the Lions, Megatron and Golden Tate were both featured more heavily, but missed out on big days thanks to miscues by the Lions offense down the stretch. Both are becoming more trustworthy in fantasy, though. The backfield continues to tilt toward feeding Ameer Abdullah (13 carries, 67 yards), but Jim Caldwell's veteran deference knows no bounds, as Joique Bell had eight carries ... for five yards. Theo Riddick posted a solid day in PPR formats with five catches, but the Packers did a good job of clamping him down. Matthew Stafford is becoming more of a safe-floor play in fantasy, with three straight games with 17-plus fantasy points.