Rodgers-to-Rodgers: Packers-Lions fantasy recap

Wow. Just, wow. OK, now that we have that out of the way, we can talk fantasy. This was the most random fantasy day for the Packers pass-catchers, with Randall Cobb scoring on a fumble recovery in the end zone, Davante Adams scoring on a pass he actually caught, and Richard Rodgers scoring on the game-winning Hail Mary. Yeah, let's just go ahead and say don't count on any of that again next week. The backfield looked like one to trust the last two weeks, but Eddie Lacy and James Starks were both benched at times for undrafted free agent John Crockett ... suddenly turning this into a RBBC that fantasy fans will want to avoid. Also, Aaron Rodgers = good at football. He's the only player to trust on a weekly basis from this offense.