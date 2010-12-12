Rodgers' status unclear after concussion against Lions

Published: Dec 12, 2010 at 09:40 AM

DETROIT -- For the second time this season, Aaron Rodgers is recovering from a concussion following a Green Bay loss.

The Packers lost their quarterback late in the second quarter Sunday against Detroit, shortly after Rodgers was hit on back-to-back plays. He was slow getting up after being hit by Amari Spievey and Landon Johnson at the end of an 18-yard scramble. Green Bay took a timeout, then Rodgers was sacked on the next play.

Rodgers stayed in for the rest of the drive before being replaced by Matt Flynn. Detroit went on to win 7-3.

"He was a little groggy after those two plays, and the medical staff and Aaron decided it was in his best interest not to go back in," coach Mike McCarthy said. "That's not my call, and I don't know any specifics."

Rodgers was not made available to reporters afterward, and he was not in the locker room when it was open to the media, so his status for next weekend's game at New England is unclear.

Rodgers also had a concussion in an overtime loss at Washington in October. He played the following week. He hasn't missed a game since taking over as Green Bay's starter in 2008.

The Packers were struggling even before Rodgers left. He went 7 of 11 for 46 yards with an interception.

Flynn came on and went 15 of 26 for 177 yards with an interception deep in Detroit territory.

"I think overall I made some good plays out there, but I had a couple of mental mistakes that I made that really cost us," Flynn said.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Bears purchase property for potential Arlington Heights stadium

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday bought the property that they've been sizing up for a new enclosed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE