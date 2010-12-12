Rodgers' status unclear after concussion against Lions

DETROIT -- For the second time this season, Aaron Rodgers is recovering from a concussion following a Green Bay loss.
The Packers lost their quarterback late in the second quarter Sunday against Detroit, shortly after Rodgers was hit on back-to-back plays. He was slow getting up after being hit by Amari Spievey and Landon Johnson at the end of an 18-yard scramble. Green Bay took a timeout, then Rodgers was sacked on the next play.
Rodgers stayed in for the rest of the drive before being replaced by Matt Flynn. Detroit went on to win 7-3.
"He was a little groggy after those two plays, and the medical staff and Aaron decided it was in his best interest not to go back in," coach Mike McCarthy said. "That's not my call, and I don't know any specifics."
Rodgers was not made available to reporters afterward, and he was not in the locker room when it was open to the media, so his status for next weekend's game at New England is unclear.
Rodgers also had a concussion in an overtime loss at Washington in October. He played the following week. He hasn't missed a game since taking over as Green Bay's starter in 2008.
The Packers were struggling even before Rodgers left. He went 7 of 11 for 46 yards with an interception.
Flynn came on and went 15 of 26 for 177 yards with an interception deep in Detroit territory.
"I think overall I made some good plays out there, but I had a couple of mental mistakes that I made that really cost us," Flynn said.
