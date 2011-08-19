Rodgers sharp as Packers beat Kolb's Cardinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers topped off a sharp performance with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings and the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-20 in a preseason game on Friday night.
Rodgers played into the second quarter, completing nine of 12 passes for 97 yards and the touchdown. Matt Flynn took over for Rodgers and led the Packers to another touchdown before halftime, a two-yard run by rookie Alex Green.
It was a rough night for Cardinals rookie running back Ryan Williams, who was carted off the field after a right knee injury early in the third quarter. Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb was six of 11 for 80 yards but the rest of the Cardinals offense didn't look ready for the regular season.
