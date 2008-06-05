Rodgers' road to starting job will only make QB tougher

"I know I'll always be compared to Brett, and will never live up to his records and historical achievements," said Rodgers, who plans to deflect the pressure of following Favre by placing most of the burden on his teammates. "I'm not the guy who has to make it all happen. We're deep at wide receiver, especially with the addition of our top pick, Jordy Nelson. Our running back (Ryan Grant) is a stud and we have great depth. I know my role, but the pieces are in place. It's going to be a team effort if we are going to have a successful season."