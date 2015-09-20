Rodgers, Packers silence Wilson, Seahawks late

*In a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, the Packers flipped the script on the Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay back from a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter to salt away a 27-17 win. *
- It wasn't always easy for Aaron Rodgers, but the All-Pro finally found his groove in the fourth quarter. Down by one, Rodgers took the Packers down the field in nine plays, eight of which were passes, and retook the lead. The drive was vintage Rodgers. He displayed mobility in the pocket, threw mid-range routes to three different receivers and finished it off with a dart for the score. Going away from the run sans Eddie Lacy -- who was lost early on to an injured ankle -- the Packers great looked, well, great.
- The Seahawks' slow start on offense this season continued Sunday night. Save for an outburst in the third quarter, Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson struggled to move the ball with consistency. Lynch notably struggled, finishing with 15 carries for 41 yards. While Wilson found more luck on the ground (nine for 72), in an effort to escape constant Packers pressure, he threw a crucial interception on an errant screen pass midway through the fourth quarter that led to a game-sealing drive by Green Bay.
Wilson's greatest sin? Not targeting Jimmy Graham enough. The Seahawks' acquisition might as well have been on a milk carton, finishing with one catch for 11 yards.
- The Packers' offense got off to a lightning-hot start, scoring in the first quarter in their 18th straight game -- an NFL record -- but two injuries severely halted the momentum.
First, Lacy left the game late in the first quarter and never returned; Davante Adams soon followed with the same issue, though he returned in the second half. Their absences late in the first half brought the struggling Seattle front seven back into the game, sacking Rodgers twice on the night. With James Starks as the lone "threat" out of the backfield, the Seahawks felt free to drop into pass coverage and blitz more, throwing Rodgers off for much of the game.
Thankfully for Packers fans, X-rays on Lacy's ankle came back negative, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported.
- Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was feisty all evening, and finally paid for it. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seattle linebacker got into a scuffle with Richard Rodgers, pressed his hand up and through Rodgers' facemask and drove him to the ground. A mini-brawl ensued, and when the pile cleared, Wright was ejected from the game.
- In this installment of "Veterans Getting a Second Chance":
James Jones has been Rodgers' top target in the end zone two weeks in a row. Jones finished with just one catch, but it was the Packers' first touchdown of the night. Without Jordy Nelson on the flanks, Rodgers sorely needed a clutch threat in the red zone. He may have found one in an old friend.
Hey, Fred Jackson! Welcome back to football. The exiled former Bills running back caught a crucial touchdown to cap off Seattle's third quarter comeback, but fumbled on the Seahawks' final play of the game, halting a last-minute scoring drive.