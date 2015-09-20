Around the NFL

Rodgers, Packers silence Wilson, Seahawks late

Published: Sep 20, 2015 at 04:54 PM

*In a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, the Packers flipped the script on the Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay back from a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter to salt away a 27-17 win. *

  1. It wasn't always easy for Aaron Rodgers, but the All-Pro finally found his groove in the fourth quarter. Down by one, Rodgers took the Packers down the field in nine plays, eight of which were passes, and retook the lead. The drive was vintage Rodgers. He displayed mobility in the pocket, threw mid-range routes to three different receivers and finished it off with a dart for the score. Going away from the run sans Eddie Lacy -- who was lost early on to an injured ankle -- the Packers great looked, well, great.
  1. The Seahawks' slow start on offense this season continued Sunday night. Save for an outburst in the third quarter, Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson struggled to move the ball with consistency. Lynch notably struggled, finishing with 15 carries for 41 yards. While Wilson found more luck on the ground (nine for 72), in an effort to escape constant Packers pressure, he threw a crucial interception on an errant screen pass midway through the fourth quarter that led to a game-sealing drive by Green Bay.

Wilson's greatest sin? Not targeting Jimmy Graham enough. The Seahawks' acquisition might as well have been on a milk carton, finishing with one catch for 11 yards.

  1. The Packers' offense got off to a lightning-hot start, scoring in the first quarter in their 18th straight game -- an NFL record -- but two injuries severely halted the momentum.

First, Lacy left the game late in the first quarter and never returned; Davante Adams soon followed with the same issue, though he returned in the second half. Their absences late in the first half brought the struggling Seattle front seven back into the game, sacking Rodgers twice on the night. With James Starks as the lone "threat" out of the backfield, the Seahawks felt free to drop into pass coverage and blitz more, throwing Rodgers off for much of the game.

Thankfully for Packers fans, X-rays on Lacy's ankle came back negative, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported.

  1. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was feisty all evening, and finally paid for it. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seattle linebacker got into a scuffle with Richard Rodgers, pressed his hand up and through Rodgers' facemask and drove him to the ground. A mini-brawl ensued, and when the pile cleared, Wright was ejected from the game.
  1. In this installment of "Veterans Getting a Second Chance":

James Jones has been Rodgers' top target in the end zone two weeks in a row. Jones finished with just one catch, but it was the Packers' first touchdown of the night. Without Jordy Nelson on the flanks, Rodgers sorely needed a clutch threat in the red zone. He may have found one in an old friend.

Hey, Fred Jackson! Welcome back to football. The exiled former Bills running back caught a crucial touchdown to cap off Seattle's third quarter comeback, but fumbled on the Seahawks' final play of the game, halting a last-minute scoring drive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR Josh Downs on QB Anthony Richardson: 'He flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards'

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson took the first-team reps in practice, as coach Shane Steichen planned to rotate two QBs with the 1s. Richardson uncorked a few wow plays, particularly in 7-on-7s. "He flicks his wrist, and the ball goes 60 yards," wide receiver Josh Downs said.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp getting his 'groove' back at onset of training camp

After ending his 2022 season on injured reserved, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is working on getting his "groove" back at training camp.

news

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

After posting career-low statistics across the board in his first season with Josh McDaniels, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow feels as though he let his teammates down and is hoping 2022 was a "fluke."

news

Safety Budda Baker 'all-in' with Cardinals after settling contract situation

With a trade request now behind him, safety Budda Baker made it clear Friday that he's fully committed to his Arizona Cardinals, never mind the contract squabbles or the prognostications of many that a season of struggles lies ahead.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 60-51: Aaron Rodgers drops 48 spots ahead of first season with Jets

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets QB Aaron Rodgers from Nos. 60-51?

news

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he regretted his comments to USA Today in which he ripped former Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett and those in charge of the 2022 Broncos.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks' with calf strain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss "several weeks" due to a calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday afternoon.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Night and day' difference in how he feels going into Year 2

11 months after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking, Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. said he feels a "night and day" difference from last year to now, and says "people should expect a lot of great things to come" in his second season.

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his left knee on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens: Expect to see more downfield shots on offense this season

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens told reporters on Friday that people should expect to see more downfield shots from Pittsburgh on offense this season.

news

Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to terms on rookie contract, ending holdout

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon has agreed to terms on a four-year, $31.86 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

RB Dalvin Cook says odds are 'pretty high' that he signs with Jets

With a scheduled visit to the New York Jets on his calendar, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook said this could be his one and only visit, as the chances are "pretty high" he signs with Gang Green.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More