Rodgers, Pack back on track in win over Lions

Published: Oct 06, 2013 at 09:38 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- James Jones caught a long touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers defense contained the undermanned Detroit Lions for a 22-9 win Sunday.

Mason Crosby kicked five field goals. The Packers' offense struggled to get into the end zone until Rodgers found Jones on an 83-yard completion down the left sideline for a 16-3 lead late in the third quarter.

It provided enough of a cushion for a defense that had the luxury of facing the Lions minus star receiver Calvin Johnson, out with a knee injury. Penalties also bogged down Detroit.

The Packers extended their winning streak in Wisconsin over the Lions to 23.

