Rodgers, Pack back on track in win over Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- James Jones caught a long touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers defense contained the undermanned Detroit Lions for a 22-9 win Sunday.
Mason Crosby kicked five field goals. The Packers' offense struggled to get into the end zone until Rodgers found Jones on an 83-yard completion down the left sideline for a 16-3 lead late in the third quarter.
It provided enough of a cushion for a defense that had the luxury of facing the Lions minus star receiver Calvin Johnson, out with a knee injury. Penalties also bogged down Detroit.
