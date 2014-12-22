Rodgers on tweaked calf: 'I'll be OK for next week'

Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't expect the calf injury he sustained on Sunday to keep him sidelined for long.
"I'll be OK for next week," Rodgers said after Green Bay's 20-3 romp over the Buccaneers on Sunday, per ESPN Wisconsin. "(I) hurt my calf pretty good, but the training staff helped me kind of get through it. Just put some heat on and just tried to push through it."
Rodgers also battled through a "pretty bad" flu to complete 31 of 40 passes for 318 yards with one touchdown and zero picks. He didn't look himself out of the gate, but the MVP candidate wound up finding both Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson for 100-plus yards against the Bucs.
"It's too early to give a 100 percent guarantee," Rodgers said, "but it would definitely take a lot to hold me out of that game."
