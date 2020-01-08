Rodgers on McCarthy's new gig: 'I'm happy for him'

Around the NFL

Still in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers is preparing for the Packers' NFC Divisional Round showdown with the Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

It will be the quarterback's first playoff game without Mike McCarthy on the sidelines.

McCarthy meanwhile was introduced Wednesday as the new coach of the Cowboys.

Rodgers offered some comments regarding his old coach's new job.

"We've had a lot of success down there, and I think that was probably one of the reasons [he took the job]," Rodgers said via the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood. "We obviously won the Super Bowl there, but we won some big games down there over the years. So I'm not surprised that Jerry [Jones] had an infatuation with Mike, because we've had some really good performances."

During their time together in Green Bay, McCarthy and Rodgers went 7-3 against the Cowboys, including two playoffs wins -- the last a 34-31 triumph in Dallas on Jan. 15, 2017 in the NFC Divisional Round. And of course their biggest win during their joint tenure, though it wasn't against the Cowboys, still came in Dallas as the Packers won Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011 at AT&T Stadium.

While he wasn't surprised that Jones wanted to bring in McCarthy, Rodgers added he was a bit taken aback that McCarthy landed in Dallas.

"I don't know," he said. "I thought maybe he would go somewhere where he had maybe some GM opportunity as well, but I'm happy for him. I sent him a text and he sent me a text back."

Upon McCarthy's firing during the 2018 season, much speculation arose in regards to he and Rodgers being at odds, but at the very least the once formidable duo is on texting terms now.

Though the teams will not meet in the 2020 season, with Rodgers and the Packers under coach Matt LaFleur back in the postseason, perhaps McCarthy will guide the Cowboys back to the playoffs as well and another big game between Green Bay and Dallas will be at hand. Just with Rodgers and McCarthy opposing each other this time.

