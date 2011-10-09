Rodgers OK with following Favre, as long as wins come, too

"Last year was last year. I think you realize, from my first year on, that every year is unique to that year itself. It's a different team, different motivational factors, different guys, different attitudes, you know? You have so many different components that go into a season. Guys who are trying to get paid and guys who just got paid. Young guys trying to figure it out, older guys trying to hold on. There's just so many components that go into the makeup of your team.