Rodgers moves up, Manning moves in to mock draft

With many of the big-name players signed and the 2012 NFL Draft is just a few short weeks away, we are very close to getting a better grasp of true fantasy player values for next season. In putting together the second one-man mock draft of the year, one thing became very apparent. The old philosophy of focusing on running backs throughout Round 1 is dead, due in large part to numerous injuries and the increase in backfield committees. It's the quarterbacks and wide receivers that now rule the NFL roost. Heck, even a few tight ends snuck into the first three rounds - that almost never happens. One thing is for sure - we are seeing a new age in the world of fantasy football.