Rodgers lifts Packers over NFC North rival Lions

Published: Nov 18, 2012 at 09:31 AM

DETROIT -- Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Randall Cobb with 1:55 left, and the Green Bay Packers came through with a 24-20 win over the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Mason Crosby made a 39-yard field goal with 19 seconds to go after he missed two field-goal attempts earlier in the game.

Matthew Stafford couldn't put the Lions ahead on either of their last two drives in a game he'd like to forget.

Stafford threw two interceptions -- one of which was returned 72 yards by Green Bay safety M.D. Jennings for a go-ahead score in the third quarter -- and lost a fumble.

The Packers (7-3) have won five in a row, and the Lions (4-6) have dropped two in a row.

