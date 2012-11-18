Rodgers lifts Packers over NFC North rival Lions

DETROIT -- Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Randall Cobb with 1:55 left, and the Green Bay Packers came through with a 24-20 win over the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Mason Crosby made a 39-yard field goal with 19 seconds to go after he missed two field-goal attempts earlier in the game.
Matthew Stafford couldn't put the Lions ahead on either of their last two drives in a game he'd like to forget.
Stafford threw two interceptions -- one of which was returned 72 yards by Green Bay safety M.D. Jennings for a go-ahead score in the third quarter -- and lost a fumble.
