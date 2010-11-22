Rodgers, Jones-Drew named FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week

Published: Nov 22, 2010 at 04:24 PM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and running back Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Nov. 18-22.

Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' 31-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones-Drew had 23 rushes for 133 yards plus a reception off a screen pass that he ran for 75 yards to setup his game-winning one-yard rushing touchdown in the Jaguars' 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers and Jones-Drew were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and running backs Fred Jackson of the Buffalo Bills and Michael Turner of the Atlanta Falcons.

As the official delivery service sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements in local communities, donating more than $13 million to Safe Kids Worldwide since 2000. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers and track the conversation at #FedExNFL.

A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:

  FedEx Air -- Quarterbacks 

  FedEx Ground -- Running Backs

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 29 of 42 passes for 382 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the Saints' 34-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Fred Jackson, Buffalo Bills

Jackson led the Bills to a 49-31 win over the Bengals, rushing 21 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns, including Buffalo's final touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' 31-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jones-Drew had 23 rushes for 133 yards, plus a game-winning 1-yard rushing touchdown in the Jaguars' 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger completed 18 of 29 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers' 35-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. 

  Michael Turner, 
 [Atlanta Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL)

Turner had 28 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' 34-17 win over the St. Louis Rams.

