Rodgers, Jones-Drew named FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and running back Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Nov. 18-22.
Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' 31-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones-Drew had 23 rushes for 133 yards plus a reception off a screen pass that he ran for 75 yards to setup his game-winning one-yard rushing touchdown in the Jaguars' 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Rodgers and Jones-Drew were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and running backs Fred Jackson of the Buffalo Bills and Michael Turner of the Atlanta Falcons.
A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:
FedEx Air -- Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground -- Running Backs
Michael Turner,
[Atlanta Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL)
Turner had 28 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' 34-17 win over the St. Louis Rams.