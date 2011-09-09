Rodgers in midseason form; Cobb looks like the real deal

On a fourth-and-inches at the Packers' 7 with a little more than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Saints were unable to pick up a critical first down on a play-action pass from a run-heavy set. The Saints broke the huddle in a tight I-formation with 22 personnel on the field. The team flipped tight end David Thomas to the right to form a tight wing set before motioning Jimmy Graham back to the left to create a stacked slot formation behind Robert Meachem. Brees faked a power to that side before looking for fullback Jed Collins in the flat with Graham in the back corner on a post route. While the execution of the motion and fake was designed to fool a Packers' defense that presumably was playing man-to-man in the situation, Dom Capers' decision to use zone coverage on the down foiled the plan. As a result, Brees was unable to identify an open receiver and was pressured into an incomplete pass at the feet of Pierre Thomas.