Rodgers, Hasselbeck are stars of show in Packers' victory over Seahawks

The Packers' first play was an exquisitely thrown bootleg pass for 56 yards to a diving Greg Jennings, who beat first-round pick Earl Thomas. Rodgers had his second incompletion in 15 preseason throws when Seattle's Red Bryant deflected a pass at the line, but followed that with a 12-yard completion to Jermichael Finley on third down to the Seahawks' 1. Then, Rodgers threw another bootleg pass to wide-open fullback John Kuhn for an easy touchdown.