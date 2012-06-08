Rodgers, Foster among the most trusted fantasy players

7. Drew Brees, QB, Saints: There haven't been a lot of players more reliable than Brees, who has thrown for an average of 4,888 yards and 37 touchdown passes over the last four years. Last season, he broke the single-season record for passing yards (5,476) and recorded an impressive 47 total touchdowns. I do wonder if he would have been listed more often in your responses if not for the absence of coach Sean Payton, who has been suspended for the 2012 season because of the bounty scandal. Regardless, Brees is like a coach on the field and shouldn't fall far in most drafts. In fact, I still see him as a first-round selection in most formats.