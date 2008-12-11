Rodgers, Cutler, Ryan among those quarterbacks worth keeping

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: Many owners were burned by either keeping Roethlisberger or drafting him way too high this season. Last season was a career year for Roethlisberger as he threw for 32 touchdowns in just 404 attempts. Before last season, he had never thrown for more than 18 touchdowns and had never been a high-yardage guy. Roethlisberger is on pace to throw for about 3,200 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, which is about what you should expect from him next year.