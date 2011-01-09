Rodgers, Charles voted FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Rodgers finished in the top 10 in nearly every major passing category this season, posting a 101.2 passer rating (third-highest), passing for 3,922 yards (seventh-highest), throwing 28 touchdowns (tied for sixth), posting a 65.7 completion percentage (sixth), and throwing 40 25-yard passes (second). Rodgers' 3,922 passing yards this season brought his total in three seasons as a starter to 12,394, ranking second in NFL history behind only Kurt Warner (12,612, 1999-2001)for the most passing yards by a quarterback in his first three seasons as a starter. Rodgers posted a passer rating of at least 110.0 during Week 9 and Weeks 11-13, making him him the only quarterback since 1970 to post a passer rating of at least 110.0 in four consecutive games in back-to-back seasons. Rodgers was nominated for three FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week awards in 2010, winning twice.