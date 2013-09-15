Rodgers' career day elevates Packers over 'Skins

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw for a career-high 480 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers used a big first half against the Washington Redskins to win their home opener 38-20 on Sunday.
Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III threw for 320 yards and three second-half touchdowns. Pierre Garcon had 143 yards receiving and a touchdown.
But it was too little, too late after Washington (0-2) fell short again after being outplayed early for a second straight week.
James Jones had a career-high 11 catches for 178 yards. James Starks ran for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Green Bay (1-1) built a 24-0 lead by halftime and never looked back.
