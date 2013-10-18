Roddy White, Steven Jackson out for Atlanta Falcons

Just when we believe Atlanta's injury woes can't get any worse, they get even worse.
Roddy White will miss the first game of his nine-year NFL career Sunday, ending his streak of 133 consecutive games played, the Falcons announced Friday. The wide receiver, who has struggled with a high ankle sprain all season, hurt his hamstring during a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. That's the same game in which Julio Jones was lost for the season with a broken foot.
The Falcons also will be without running back Steven Jackson (hamstring), who hasn't even returned to practice after being hurt in Week 2. The team's starting left tackle, Sam Baker (knee), also is out. The Falcons have lost defensive end Kroy Biermann and linebacker Sean Weatherspoon for the season as well.
Add it all up, and it sounds like the Falcons are ripe for another upset loss at home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers go to Atlanta on Sunday. Based on the Bucs' defensive talent, Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense will have a difficult time trying to score.