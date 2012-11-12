Roddy White: Atlanta Falcons 'gave' Saints a win

Leading up to Sunday's 31-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the talkative wide receiver said the Falcons had the "pedigree" to go 16-0, then said he likes "nothing about the Saints."
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the New Orleans Saints' 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons from Week 10 on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
And Sunday, White wasn't in the mood to give his team's chief NFC South rival credit for the victory.
"I feel like we kind of gave it away," White said after his seven-reception, 114-yard performance. "We just gave it to them. It wasn't nothing they did. It was what we did in not cashing in on opportunities."
The Falcons have lost four straight to the Saints, including last season's 45-16 shellacking in Week 16. White plans for the next matchup to end that streak.
"We play them against in three weeks and we'll be ready," he said. "It will be at the Dome and hopefully we'll beat them that time."