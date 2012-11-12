Roddy White: Atlanta Falcons 'gave' Saints a win

Published: Nov 11, 2012 at 10:40 PM

The Atlanta Falcons might not go 16-0, but Roddy White's bravado remains undefeated.

Leading up to Sunday's 31-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the talkative wide receiver said the Falcons had the "pedigree" to go 16-0, then said he likes "nothing about the Saints."

NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the New Orleans Saints' 31-27 victory over the Atlanta  Falcons from Week 10 on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

And Sunday, White wasn't in the mood to give his team's chief NFC South rival credit for the victory.

"I feel like we kind of gave it away," White said after his seven-reception, 114-yard performance. "We just gave it to them. It wasn't nothing they did. It was what we did in not cashing in on opportunities."

The Falcons have lost four straight to the Saints, including last season's 45-16 shellacking in Week 16. White plans for the next matchup to end that streak.

"We play them against in three weeks and we'll be ready," he said. "It will be at the Dome and hopefully we'll beat them that time."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

