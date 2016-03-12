Rod Streater leaves Raiders for rival Chiefs

Former Oakland Raiders wideout Rod Streater has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $4.8 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source involved in the deal.
Streater also visited the New England Patriots and New York Jets, but likely realized his best opportunity for playing time is in Kansas City.
Undrafted out of Temple in 2012, Streater appeared to be Oakland's future at the position after leading the team with 888 yards and four touchdowns on 60 receptions from the scattershot quarterback duo of Terrelle Pryor and Matt McGloin in 2013. His development was stalled the next season, however, when he missed the final 13 games of the season with a fractured foot.
Streater was a healthy scratch for most of the 2015 season after the Raiders drafted Amari Cooper, signed Michael Crabtree and handed the slot receiver role to Seth Roberts. Highly regarded in the locker room, Streater earned the team's Ed Block Courage award despite playing just one game.
A big body at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, Streater works the underneath routes as a possession receiver with strong run-after-catch ability. If he manages to recapture 2013 form, he should have little trouble overtaking Albert Wilson and second-year receiver Chris Conley for the No. 2 job opposite Maclin.
As an intriguing bounceback candidate, Streater is a worthwhile reclamation project for a team long in need of quality wide receivers.