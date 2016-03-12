Around the NFL

Rod Streater leaves Raiders for rival Chiefs

Published: Mar 12, 2016 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Kansas City brought in a veteran wide receiver with the potential to start opposite Jeremy Maclin.

Former Oakland Raiders wideout Rod Streater has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $4.8 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source involved in the deal.

Streater also visited the New England Patriots and New York Jets, but likely realized his best opportunity for playing time is in Kansas City.

Undrafted out of Temple in 2012, Streater appeared to be Oakland's future at the position after leading the team with 888 yards and four touchdowns on 60 receptions from the scattershot quarterback duo of Terrelle Pryor and Matt McGloin in 2013. His development was stalled the next season, however, when he missed the final 13 games of the season with a fractured foot.

Streater was a healthy scratch for most of the 2015 season after the Raiders drafted Amari Cooper, signed Michael Crabtree and handed the slot receiver role to Seth Roberts. Highly regarded in the locker room, Streater earned the team's Ed Block Courage award despite playing just one game.

A big body at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, Streater works the underneath routes as a possession receiver with strong run-after-catch ability. If he manages to recapture 2013 form, he should have little trouble overtaking Albert Wilson and second-year receiver Chris Conley for the No. 2 job opposite Maclin.

As an intriguing bounceback candidate, Streater is a worthwhile reclamation project for a team long in need of quality wide receivers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

Melvin Gordon is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year contract in Baltimore ahead of training camp and has a preseason opportunity to show out.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Dameon Pierce, Texans RBs will be 'excellent' in Bobby Slowik's run game

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans brought OC Bobby Slowik over from San Francisco with designs on running the Shanahan system, a scheme that historically has generated successful rushing campaigns, in Houston.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on playing with 10 QBs in four years: 'I've never used it as a crutch'

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin entered 2023 training camp breaking in yet another quarterback. In McLaurin's four seasons, he's played with 10 different starting QBs, but he doesn't bat an eye at the prospect of building chemistry with quarterback Sam Howell or veteran Jacoby Brissett.

news

WR Christian Kirk believes Jaguars can 'most definitely' have NFL's No. 1 offense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk admits guarding against regression is a challenge, but one he and his teammates are up to, especially as they strive for higher marks when they embark on the defense of their AFC South title.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 50-41: Kirk Cousins earns career-high ranking; Cooper Kupp drops

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 50-41?

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett on returning after daughter's death: 'It's a daily battle, a tough battle'

Barely three months removed from the tragic drowning death of his daughter, Shaquil Barrett is at training camp with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on Nick Bosa's camp absence: 'I don't like not having one of our best players here'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed Nick Bosa's continued absence from training camp as the pass rusher awaits a new contract, stating he doesn't like "not having one of our best players here."

news

Broncos waive KJ Hamler with NFI designation after WR diagnosed with pericarditis

It's a bad Monday for the Denver wide receiver room. The Broncos waived WR KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation, a move that came after Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick believed to have suffered torn Achilles tendon

Tim Patrick's return has encountered an interruption. The Broncos receiver is believed to have torn his left Achilles tendon during practice Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Inside Training Camp Live.

news

Colts HC Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor: When medical staff clears him, he'll play

Colts head coach Shane Steichen declined to elaborate on Jonathan Taylor's status on the team after reporters surfaced Sunday that Indianapolis could place the star running back on the NFI list

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More