Rod Smith rumbles to touchdown, road win for Cowboys

The receiver caught 10 passes on the day for 84 yards and two touchdowns, but his greatest contribution within those numbers came in the final two periods. Adams caught a 1-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up at 21-21 in the final seconds, and one-upped himself in overtime on his short catch and 25-yard run to paydirt and a walk-off win for the Packers. In the final two periods, Adams hauled in six of his 10 receptions. The last was the most important to a Packers team that is, somehow, still alive in the playoff race.