Rod Marinelli: Sean Lee 'ball of energy' for Cowboys

The talented but oft-injured linebacker impressed coaches this week in his return from the torn ACL he suffered last May.
"He's a ball of energy and excitement and that represents who we are," Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said, per The Dallas Morning News. "He's moving well. We're just being smart as we get him ready to go. But he's got a lot of good quality work in."
Lee has missed 31 games over the past three seasons, but the Cowboys hope to keep him healthy with a switch from middle linebacker to the weakside, where he'll see more help from the 3-tech defensive tackle in front of him. So far, so good, as teammates have raved about Lee's handiwork at OTAs.
"He is the team nerd. He knows everything on defense," said lineman Jeremy Mincey. "I love that about him. If he doesn't know something, he asks a question. That's the best way to get any kind of knowledge. That's the type of kid he is. We all feed off him."
A full season from Lee next to Rolando McClain and Anthony Hitchens would vastly improve the Cowboys' linebacking unit.
Marinelli agrees, highlighting Lee's rare wheels at the position and hinting that the sixth-year defender will be unleashed come September, saying, "He's covered up (by the tackle), so there's somebody always in front of him. I think he can really use his speed."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.