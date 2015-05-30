Around the NFL

Rod Marinelli: Sean Lee 'ball of energy' for Cowboys

Published: May 30, 2015 at 04:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Will this be the season that Sean Lee puts in a full 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys?

The talented but oft-injured linebacker impressed coaches this week in his return from the torn ACL he suffered last May.

"He's a ball of energy and excitement and that represents who we are," Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said, per The Dallas Morning News. "He's moving well. We're just being smart as we get him ready to go. But he's got a lot of good quality work in."

Lee has missed 31 games over the past three seasons, but the Cowboys hope to keep him healthy with a switch from middle linebacker to the weakside, where he'll see more help from the 3-tech defensive tackle in front of him. So far, so good, as teammates have raved about Lee's handiwork at OTAs.

"He is the team nerd. He knows everything on defense," said lineman Jeremy Mincey. "I love that about him. If he doesn't know something, he asks a question. That's the best way to get any kind of knowledge. That's the type of kid he is. We all feed off him."

A full season from Lee next to Rolando McClain and Anthony Hitchens would vastly improve the Cowboys' linebacking unit.

Marinelli agrees, highlighting Lee's rare wheels at the position and hinting that the sixth-year defender will be unleashed come September, saying, "He's covered up (by the tackle), so there's somebody always in front of him. I think he can really use his speed."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield details 'angry run' in Week 1 win: 'When you gotta do it, you gotta do it'

Speaking with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on Angry Chats on NFL+, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield detailed the stiff-arm play from Week 1 that earned him the "Angry Runs" scepter.
news

Aaron Rodgers opens up on Achilles injury, recovery timeline: Rehab plan will 'shock some people'

﻿New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ broke his brief silence with an Instagram post Thursday, and on Friday, he spoke at length about his season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful, DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) game-time decision to play Sunday vs. Titans 

Los Angeles Chargers standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is doubtful to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury. 
news

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and linebacker ﻿Quay Walker﻿ (concussion) are all questionable for the Packers heading into Sunday against the Falcons.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Would the Chiefs have won in Week 1 with Chris Jones and Travis Kelce? We'll never know, but we don't have to debate it in Week 2 because both will play against Jacksonville, coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 
news

Commanders DE Chase Young (neck) off injury report, set to make season debut Sunday vs. Broncos

﻿Chase Young﻿ is ready for action. The Commanders announced Friday that the defensive end has been cleared and will be active Week 2 versus the Broncos.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik: RB Dameon Pierce 'should touch the ball more' in Week 2 vs. Colts

After the Houston Texans offense tallied 44 passes compared to 18 running back carries in Week 1's 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik plans to get Dameon Pierce more involved in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs lost in Week 1 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Now K.C. is trying to avoid becoming just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ has a rare quick-turn revenge-game opportunity as his Giants travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a little over three weeks after they shipped the former first-round pick away for a bag of peanuts.