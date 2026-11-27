ARLINGTON, Texas -- Joe Milton III rolled to his left while motioning DeVonta Smith where to go near the end zone, then threw the kind of deep ball the Dallas Cowboys always knew he was capable of when he was playing for them.

That 50-yarder was the first of two long touchdowns for the Philadelphia duo against the quarterback's former team, and the start of quite a comeback.

Milton, who was Dak Prescott's backup all last season, threw three touchdowns and ran for another one in a 39-38 win Thursday in his third start for the Eagles, who signed him off the Dallas practice squad on Oct. 16.

“The guy’s a rock star. ... True example of being cool, calm, collected, and just keep playing the next play, no matter what the outcome,” said Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, who was then asked about the long TD passes. “We’ve seen it in practice a couple of times. The oohs and aahs were still there, but not as much. It was just like you know he can get that throw done.”

After 50- and 45-yard touchdown passes to Smith, Milton ran 15 yards for a score in the fourth quarter and threw a 24-yard TD to Makai Lemon with 2:10 left before Philadelphia lined up for a 2-point conversion. Milton connected with Smith in the end zone, but a holding call against Mailata wiped out the tying score before another try was broken up at the goal line.

But the Eagles (4-7), who were down 31-10 early in the third quarter, got one more chance after sacking Prescott on fourth-and-1 for a nine-yard loss to their 48 in the final minute. After a couple of short completions to Smith and a pass interference call against Dallas, Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

Milton, signed by the Eagles about the same time they were determining that Jalen Hurts’ season was over because of diagnosis of blood clots, completed 21 of 31 passes for a career-best 331 yards.