Robiskie latest Jaguars player headed to injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed receiver Brian Robiskie on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Corvey Irvin from the practice squad.
The team claimed Robiskie off waivers from the Cleveland Browns last month, but he didn't play a single down in Jacksonville because of a hamstring injury. He aggravated the injury in practice Thursday. Jacksonville has 19 players on IR.
Irvin spent the last six weeks on Jacksonville's practice squad. A third-round draft pick by Carolina in 2009, Irvin spent his rookie season on injured reserve after tearing a knee ligament. He spent 13 weeks on the Panthers' practice squad last season and was on the Detroit Lions' practice squad earlier this season.
Martin played in eight games the last two seasons for Carolina.
