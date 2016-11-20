Robinson: Romo 'will be a distraction' to Dak Prescott

"I just think that whether he wants to believe it or not, he will be a distraction to Dak," Robinson said. "I mean at some point, Dak will go through the rookie issues, he will mess up. If Tony Romo was available in that Philadelphia game through three quarters of struggling, what would have happened? You know what I mean? To me with Tony not being dressed you don't even put your coaches in that situation, but I get (Romo's speech), he's healthy this was his team. What happens when adversity comes?"