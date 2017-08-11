 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Roberto Aguayo misses two kicks in Buccaneers' loss

Published: Aug 11, 2017 at 03:57 PM

The pressure of being a rookie is understandably adverse. The pressure of being a kicker selected in the second round is even greater.

But Roberto Aguayo is beyond the grace period, and things aren't getting any better for him in Year Two.

The Buccaneers kicker began the preseason perfect by way of a chip shot 20-yard field goal on Tampa Bay's opening drive. It was all downhill from there.

First, a point-after attempt from the right hash went wayward -- actually, it was perfectly straight, but the problem was it needed to not be straight -- and DOINK!, off the right upright it went. But the night could still be salvaged, provided Tampa Bay found the end zone again.

They didn't.

Making matters worse for the youngster, the hottest kicking competition in the league (don't @ me) got even hotter when 32-year-old veteran Nick Folk drilled a 45-yarder. When Aguayo got the chance to even the score a quarter later from 47, well, he failed.

Aguayo tried to stay upbeat about what happened, but the performance provoked a familiar response from coach Dirk Koetter after the game.

"I keep saying it, I can't say it anymore. When you're a kicker, you've got to make your kicks," Koetter said.

We understand the pressure on Aguayo to succeed is enormous. His selection was a shock to everyone during the 2016 draft, and his rough go last season wasn't just by chance. The kicker even consulted a mental coach to try to help him figure it out.

But time is running out, especially with Aguayo being on a team that expects to contend for its division. A competitive team can't afford a liability anywhere, especially at kicker. Even the Cincinnati-based broadcasting crew was questioning Aguayo's viability as the team's kicker after the miss.

There are still three weeks to go, but here's my preseason bold prediction: Hard Knocks comes to a climactic finish with Koetter calling Aguayo into his office to tell him he's lost the battle with Folk, and his job. Perhaps a change of scenery would be best for him, anyway.

UPDATE:The Buccaneers waived Aguayo on Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans

Giants general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged WR Darius Slayton's desire to snag a new deal but dismissed the wideout's absence, noting that workouts at this stage are voluntary.
news

Dan Campbell pushed for Lions' black alternate jerseys to return 

Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters Thursday night that head coach Dan Campbell lobbied for the black jerseys to return, fulfilling a deal he they made after winning the NFC North in 2024.
news

Mack Brown on QB Drake Maye's competitive nature: 'He had to fight to get a chicken leg at the table'

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown believes QB Drake Maye has the type of intangibles that will benefit him as he proceeds to the next level in next week's 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Dave Canales on improving Panthers: 'It's about building a great team, and then Bryce (Young) can just do his part'

The Carolina Panthers know they need to improve the situation around Bryce Young, but coach Dave Canales wants to build a team around the quarterback, not for the quarterback. "I think it's not about surrounding Bryce (Young) with great players; it's about building a great team," Canales said. 
news

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz doesn't want 'fair trade' to deal No. 5 pick: 'They have to make it attractive for us'

With the draft now only a week away from kicking off in Detroit, front of mind for Joe Hortiz in his first season as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers is how to best utilize the team's No. 5 overall pick, and the negotiation power that comes with that high-value selection.
news

New-look Lions: Reigning NFC North champions unveil fresh uniforms, including all-black alternates

The Detroit Lions unveiled their re-designed uniforms for the 2024 season on Thursday evening, including a new black-and-blue color rush look and three helmet shells.
news

Longtime NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson transitioning to new role

Longtime NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson is transitioning to a new role as NFL rules analyst and club communications liaison, the league announced Thursday. 
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry anticipating 'next time that Nick Chubb runs out of that tunnel'

Browns general manager Andrew Berry expressed gratitude for Nick Chubb's recent contract restructure, along with anticipation for the recovering running back running back onto the field. 
news

Broncos general manager George Paton: 'Our first pick, we have to hit on'

Quarterback or not, there's plenty of pressure for Denver general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to hit a home run with their first-round pick next week. "Our first pick, we have to hit on," Paton said Thursday. 
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters not looking to trade out of second overall pick: 'We feel great about staying at No. 2'

Speaking with reporters a week before the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters says the team "feels great" about holding the No. 2 overall pick.
news

NFL reinstates five players who were suspended indefinitely for violation of gambling policy

Five NFL players who were suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy in 2023 have been reinstated, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs trade: 'I don't get paid to make changes on the team'

Bills QB Josh Allen gave his thoughts on the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston, which percieves to open up a glaring need at wide receiver, however, GM Brandon Beane said he likes the corps already in place ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.