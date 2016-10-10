Roberto Aguayo boots Bucs over Panthers on MNF

"We've got a laundry list of things that didn't go our way," Olsen said. "The reality is, in this league, you make your own luck. You make your own fate. You can't sit around and hope the ball bounced your way. Right now, it's not, but that's just the nature of this league. It goes in flows. There's times where it seems like everything you do is right, the ball bounces your way, but that's not the case right now for us. We've got to make our own luck, because nobody's feeling sorry for us. That's just the reality right now."