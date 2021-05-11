Robert Woods, not Jalen Ramsey, will wear No. 2 for Rams 

Robert Woods won the tussle for No. 2.
The Los Angeles Rams receiver will switch to the deuce after wearing 17 for his first four years in L.A. -- he'd previously worn 10 in Buffalo. Woods wore No. 2 in high school and at USC.
Woods and corner Jalen Ramsey had a friendly social media squabble over the No. 2 after Ramsey suggested he was eying the number. In the end, seniority appears to have won out.
Amid the host of new numbers the Rams announced Tuesday, Ramsey (20) wasn't among the changes.
New Rams receiver DeSean Jackson is also going back to his roots. The speedster will wear No. 1, which he donned at Long Beach Poly High School and in college at Cal.
Other number changes include corner Darious Williams switching from 31 to 11, safety Jordan Fuller making the move from 32 to 4, and corner David Long going from 25 to 22.
