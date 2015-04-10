Around the NFL

Robert Woods: Bills are focused on a Super Bowl trip

Published: Apr 10, 2015 at 02:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In just two NFL seasons, Buffalo Bills receiver Robert Woods has already played with four different quarterbacks. With the additions of Matt Cassel and Tyrod Taylor, QB No. 5 could come as soon as the start of the 2015 season.

Woods told WGR-AM on Thursday that he's not worried about a new offense or new quarterback affecting him or the Bills' passing attack.

"I don't think that slows us down," Woods said. "During this time period we're able to work with each and every quarterback that we have here. So the timing will be there. It's going to make each quarterback better to have to make every throw because if you don't the next one will and that's great for this team. They have to understand the offense, understand the players, and get this offense going. But I think with the new additions it won't be too hard."

Those new additions include running back LeSean McCoy, receiver Percy Harvin and tight end Charles Clay.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman guides a run-first offense, while coach Rex Ryan's offensive motto has always been: run, run, run and then run again. Given the run-first focus coupled with the additions of Harvin and Clay, and Sammy Watkins' expected growth in Year 2, Woods could see a steep downturn in targets this season.

With all the talent on offense and one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, the expectation from the Bills is singular:

"Get to the Super Bowl," Woods said of his expectations. "Nothing less than the Super Bowl with this team and the possibilities of our offense and our defense. That's what we're shooting for."

The fate of that expectation lies in whether the Bills can coax quality quarterback play out of one of their middling options.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest moves and debates if Michael Bennett should change his tune on Jimmy Graham. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

news

John Hadl, former Chargers quarterback, dies at age of 82

Former All-Pro quarterback John Hadl has died at age 82, his alma mater, the University of Kansas, announced Wednesday.

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) to play Sunday vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season

Kyle Pitts' journey back to the field began Wednesday with surgery to repair his torn MCL. The Falcons tight end underwent the operation and posted a photo from his hospital bed following surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Geno Smith: Seahawks learning to go from 'the hunter to the hunted'

The Seahawks have lost back-to-back games following a four-game win streak to tumble from NFC West leaders to out of playoff position. Following Sunday's overtime loss, Geno Smith said Seattle needs to be ready to face an opponent's best effort each week.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Brian Robinson continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in August, and he feels "it's all starting to come back together" as he gets healthier each week.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lead Players of the Week

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were among the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday morning.

news

Patriots' Adrian Phillips ahead of Bills rematch: Can't let last year's postseason blowout 'consume you'

New England safety Adrian Phillips acknowledges that the Patriots got their "face kicked in" last year against the Bills, but he does not want teammates to be consumed by the loss ahead of an important Thursday night rematch.

news

Brian Daboll has Giants readying for 'meaningful' December: 'They're important games now'

Despite a two-game losing streak, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is making sure his 7-4 squad knows it's arrived at a hugely significant time of the season, and perhaps arrived at an all-important point in continuing a franchise turnaround.

news

Dolphins-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14

The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE