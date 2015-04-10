Robert Woods: Bills are focused on a Super Bowl trip

In just two NFL seasons, Buffalo Bills receiver Robert Woods has already played with four different quarterbacks. With the additions of Matt Cassel and Tyrod Taylor, QB No. 5 could come as soon as the start of the 2015 season.
Woods told WGR-AM on Thursday that he's not worried about a new offense or new quarterback affecting him or the Bills' passing attack.
"I don't think that slows us down," Woods said. "During this time period we're able to work with each and every quarterback that we have here. So the timing will be there. It's going to make each quarterback better to have to make every throw because if you don't the next one will and that's great for this team. They have to understand the offense, understand the players, and get this offense going. But I think with the new additions it won't be too hard."
Those new additions include running back LeSean McCoy, receiver Percy Harvin and tight end Charles Clay.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman guides a run-first offense, while coach Rex Ryan's offensive motto has always been: run, run, run and then run again. Given the run-first focus coupled with the additions of Harvin and Clay, and Sammy Watkins' expected growth in Year 2, Woods could see a steep downturn in targets this season.
With all the talent on offense and one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, the expectation from the Bills is singular:
"Get to the Super Bowl," Woods said of his expectations. "Nothing less than the Super Bowl with this team and the possibilities of our offense and our defense. That's what we're shooting for."
The fate of that expectation lies in whether the Bills can coax quality quarterback play out of one of their middling options.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest moves and debates if Michael Bennett should change his tune on Jimmy Graham. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.