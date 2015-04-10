Robert Woods: Bills are focused on a Super Bowl trip

"I don't think that slows us down," Woods said. "During this time period we're able to work with each and every quarterback that we have here. So the timing will be there. It's going to make each quarterback better to have to make every throw because if you don't the next one will and that's great for this team. They have to understand the offense, understand the players, and get this offense going. But I think with the new additions it won't be too hard."