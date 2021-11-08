Around the NFL

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 03:58 PM
It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the New York Jets.

First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks.

Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.

"If he's not fully healthy ... it'd be irresponsible of us to throw him out there," Saleh said.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is expected to get in some practice reps this week, but the Jets will play it cautious with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Jets will know Wednesday who the starter is for Week 10 versus Buffalo.

White shined in the Jets' Week 8 win over Cincinnati. He started Thursday's loss over the Colts but was knocked out early with a forearm injury. White is expected to be fine this week.

"I just know as it goes from day-to-day and game-to-game, I just think it's really cool that Mike was able to take advantage of this opportunity," Saleh said.

