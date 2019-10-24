Robert Saleh, 2 Pats assistants among young coaches to watch

This is the third year I've asked the question, and six names from the previouslists have been hired, including Matt LaFleur, Brian Flores and Zac Taylor in the most recent cycle. As I note every year, McVay -- a 30-year-old with three years of experience as a coordinator when the Rams hired him in January 2017 -- is a rare guy, and pretty much nobody has comparable experience at such a young age. Winless starts amidst intentional (Dolphins) and not-so-intentional (Bengals) rebuilds have some plugged-in people predicting a shift away from the wunderkind hiring trend. But McVay is coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and LaFleur's age certainly isn't stopping him from early success in Green Bay, so you can bet some NFL teams will once again look past the length of resume (or lack thereof) if they feel they have a shot to land the next superstar head coach.