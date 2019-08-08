Around the NFL

Robert Quinn suspended for using masking agent

Published: Aug 08, 2019 at 08:57 AM
Robert Quinn's availability for Week 1 was in question after he fractured his left hand in Tuesday's practice, but not anymore. The Cowboys defensive end won't be available for Week 1 or Week 2. 

The NFL is suspending Quinn for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, the team announced Thursday.

Quinn specifically is being suspended for the use of a masking agent.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters Thursday in regards to the DE's suspension, "We support Robert Quinn. We trust Robert Quinn. We really like everything he's done for our team since he's been here. We're excited about his future with our team."

Without Quinn, Dallas will likely enter its season opener against the New York Giants with a front four of DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Taco Charlton and either Antwaun Woods or Maliek Collins, though Lawrence and Crawford are currently still on the PUP list.

Quinn is eligible to return to the Cowboys on Sept. 15 following Dallas' game against Washington. The defensive end's first opponent? The Miami Dolphins, who traded Quinn to Dallas for a sixth-round pick this offseason, in Week 3.

In his first 16-game slate since 2014, Quinn tallied 6.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, 38 tackles and two forced fumbles in 2018. How many sacks Quinn racks up in 2019 is still unwritten, but the defensive end will assuredly not log 16 regular-season games.

