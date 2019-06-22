Around the NFL

Robert Quinn ready to 'pin my ears back' with 'Boys

Published: Jun 22, 2019 at 02:11 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Though he was traded to the Cowboys, defensive end Robert Quinn was able to visit potential suitors and the final verdict came down to Dallas and the New Orleans Saints.

It came to be that Miami, after just one season of residence on the Dolphins defensive line, shipped Quinn to the Lone Star State and thus far he has impressed the staff and been pleased with his decision considering how well he's fit thus far.

"Sometimes your gut leads you in the right direction," Quinn told SportsDay. "I had people chirping in my ear both ways, but I just kind of relied on my gut, and so far it's been a great transition for me."

Quinn, who was swapped for a 2020 sixth-round pick, was attracted to the attacking nature of the Dallas defense. While the Cowboys' D was stellar last season en route to winning an NFC East title, sacks weren't exactly in abundance. Demarcus Lawrence's 10.5 sacks were a team-high, with Randy Gregory's six sitting at second and the team's 39.0 tying the team for 16th across the NFL. Fine, but certainly not great. Perhaps Quinn can change all that.

"Specifically, I guess it was the way they allow the D-line to play, fly around, have fun," Quinn said. "Then the linebackers and the secondary and what they have, you combine that with, not a freestyle D-line, but we get to attack and get in the backfield I think more than we can in other places.

"I think it was kind of one of those where I get to have fun, pin my ears back and just disrupt the backfield, which is what they want us to do."

In eight seasons (seven with the Rams, one with the Dolphins), Quinn has earned a pair of Pro Bowl bids. One of those came in a flat-out phenomenal 2013 campaign no doubt lost in the struggles of a 7-9 St. Louis Rams season. An All-Pro honor came to be for Quinn as he produced a league-high 23 tackles for a loss to go with 19 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Now that Quinn finds himself in a defense that he believes is suited for his skill set, maybe the Quinn of old could be poised for another impact season.

"I've just really been impressed with his work habits here," Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. "He's a real pro. He comes to work every day. Effort. Details. He doesn't say much. And I'm telling you, he's really going to be a good run defender, just like D-Law."

A season ago, Quinn lined up opposite of Cameron Wake and led Miami with 6.5 sacks. The year prior, he was alongside Aaron Donald with the Rams and his 8.5 sacks complemented Donald's team-leading 11.

In the least, it would seem Quinn is positioned to complement one of the league's finest pass rushers in Lawrence, but should Quinn, still just 29, pin back his ears and find his stride, the Cowboys could have one of the most potent pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman arrested, booked on multiple charges

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief, Redmond (Wash.) police chief Darrell Lowe told reporters during an afternoon news conference.
news

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese and O.A. "Bum" Phillips will be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor this fall. 
news

Washington not expected to reach long-term deal with Brandon Scherff

The Washington Football Team and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Thursday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Russell Wilson: New Seahawks OC Shane Waldron has been 'super collaborative'

After an interesting offseason where Seattle's franchise QB voiced his frustrations, Russell Wilson expands on what new offense coordinator Shane Waldron brings to the table and how he appreciates his collaboration effort.
news

Patrick Mahomes says Justin Herbert comment 'taken out of context': 'I have a ton of respect for him'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clarified his "I'll see it when I believe it" comment Thursday, noting that it wasn't meant to rib Chargers QB Justin Herbert but was just harmless smack talk with some fans.
news

Terry McLaurin: Offseason additions will 'open up' Washington offense for me

With the signing of Curtis Samuel, drafting of Dyami Brown and addition of Adam Humphries, Washington's Terry McLaurin is hoping that he will see more one-on-one matchups this season.
news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix announces retirement 

One-time Pro Bowler ﻿Roosevelt Nix﻿, a fullback and special teams contributor for five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement Tuesday on Instagram. 
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Al 'Bubba' Baker on becoming unofficial single-season sack king: 'Tears just started running down my eyes'

It's been 31 years since Al Baker played football and 43 since an unbelievable rookie campaign. After new research from Pro Football Reference unveiled Baker tallied 23 sacks during his 1978 rookie season, the Lions great told the Around The NFL podcast crew "tears just started running down my eyes."
news

Bill Cowher: Ben Roethlisberger champing at the bit to prove doubters wrong in 2021

Ahead of what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final campaign, soon-to-be Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher discussed what he's seeing out of his former QB as the season nears.
news

Jets, S Marcus Maye not expected to reach long-term deal before tag extension deadline

It appears New York safety Marcus Maye will play 2021 on the franchise tag. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets have not responded to Maye's last proposal and that offer has been pulled off the table.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW