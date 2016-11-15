Robert Quinn out of hospital after non-football illness

The Pro Bowl pass-rusher admitted himself Monday morning with a non-football related illness, the Rams announced. He was released Tuesday, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported, per a team source. Quinn is now at the Rams' practice facility. There is no word on when Quinn will return to the field, Wyche added.
"He's here. He's doing well. We got good results back, so it'll be a day-to-day thing with Rob as far as him getting back on the field," Rams coach Jeff Fisher told reporters after practice Tuesday afternoon.
Fisher said that Quinn seemed fine Sunday and sat behind him on the bus ride home from the airport. Quinn watched some film with him and everything seemed OK, Fisher added. Quinn said he felt sick before being hospitalized.
Quinn's production this season has been down from his previous All-Pro numbers. He has two sacks and two forced fumbles, along with two passes defensed in seven games.