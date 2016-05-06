Around the NFL

Robert Nkemdiche signs deal with Arizona Cardinals

Published: May 06, 2016 at 09:34 AM
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Add Robert Nkemdiche to the list of first-round draft selections under contract.

Nkemdiche, selected 29th overall last week, signed his four-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, the team announced. The defensive tackle out of Mississippi figures to play a key role in the Cardinals' pass-rushing effort for years to come.

In addition to Nkemdiche, the Cardinals also signed two fifth-round picks -- safety Marqui Christian and guard Cole Toner.

A two-time All-SEC selection and second-team All-American, Nkemdiche was considered one of the top defensive prospects of the draft even though he had a "boom-or-bust" reputation among many scouts. Reported off-field incidents ultimately might have played a role in his fall into the final spots of the first round.

By selecting him with their first pick, the Cardinals are confident those incidents are behind him.

