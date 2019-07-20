Around the NFL

Robert Nkemdiche one of six Cardinals put on PUP

Published: Jul 20, 2019 at 10:28 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Robert Nkemdiche (knee) was one of six Cardinals who the team announced were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Saturday.

Joining Nkemdiche on PUP were linebacker Dante Booker (back), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), linebacker Brooks Reed (hip) and cornerbackBrandon Williams.

The team also announced it had signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey and released offensive lineman Will Holden and defensive lineman Immanuel Turner.

Nkemdiche, who was arrested in June and cited for speeding and driving with a suspended licence and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, was a Cardinals first-round selection in 2016, taken with the 29th pick. Over three seasons, he's only played in 27 games, with six starts. All of those starts came last year, when he tallied 32 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 10 games.

Clay is an eight-year NFL vet, having spent four seasons apiece with the Dolphins and Bills, the latter having cut him in February. He started 12 games last season in Buffalo.

Like Clay, Garcia is another first-season addition for the Cardinals. He played the last four years for the Broncos and had 41 starts in that span, with four starts last season in nine games.

Another former starter and free-agent acquisition is Reed, who's an eight-year vet with the Texans and Falcons, having started eight games last year in Atlanta.

Here are other roster moves we're tracking on Saturday:

  1. The Broncos announced they signed receiver Jamarius Way. Terms were not disclosed. Receiver Romell Guerrier was designated as reserve/retired.

Way is an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Alabama.

