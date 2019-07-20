Robert Nkemdiche one of six Cardinals put on PUP

Robert Nkemdiche (knee) was one of six Cardinals who the team announced were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Saturday.
Joining Nkemdiche on PUP were linebacker Dante Booker (back), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), linebacker Brooks Reed (hip) and cornerbackBrandon Williams.
The team also announced it had signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey and released offensive lineman Will Holden and defensive lineman Immanuel Turner.
Nkemdiche, who was arrested in June and cited for speeding and driving with a suspended licence and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, was a Cardinals first-round selection in 2016, taken with the 29th pick. Over three seasons, he's only played in 27 games, with six starts. All of those starts came last year, when he tallied 32 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 10 games.
Here are other roster moves we're tracking on Saturday:
- The Broncos announced they signed receiver Jamarius Way. Terms were not disclosed. Receiver Romell Guerrier was designated as reserve/retired.
Way is an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Alabama.