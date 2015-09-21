Robert Mathis makes long-awaited return for Colts

The outside linebacker, who missed all of last season with a torn Achilles, was in uniform Monday night during the Colts' 20-7 loss to the New York Jets.
Until Monday, Mathis hadn't played a live down since the 2013 divisional playoffs, a span of 617 days. Mathis saw limited playing time as a situational pass rusher as the Colts eased their all-time sack leader back into the mix.
Mathis was a dominant force prior to his injury. He led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2013. Now 34 and coming off major surgery, it remains to be seen if he's close to the same player.