Robert Mathis leaves message for Colts teammates

Robert Mathis might be temporarily out of the picture for the Indianapolis Colts, but he left behind a message for his teammates to remember him by.
Mathis, who's set to begin a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, posted a note in his vacant locker imploring teammates to appreciate stuff.
OK then. Mathis cannot work at the team complex or be in touch with teammates during his four-game ban. The NFL's defending sack champion returns to the team on Sept. 29 and will make his season debut Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.
