Around the NFL

Robert Mathis leaves message for Colts teammates

Published: Sep 02, 2014 at 02:55 AM

Robert Mathis might be temporarily out of the picture for the Indianapolis Colts, but he left behind a message for his teammates to remember him by.

Mathis, who's set to begin a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, posted a note in his vacant locker imploring teammates to appreciate stuff.

OK then. Mathis cannot work at the team complex or be in touch with teammates during his four-game ban. The NFL's defending sack champion returns to the team on Sept. 29 and will make his season debut Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets injury update on sprained knee: 'I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys'

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted that the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline of" a grade 3 sprain. He also has inflammation around the knee, and it remains unstable, Jackson added.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the officially injury designations for each game during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable for wild-card game vs. Jaguars

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who is dealing with a back injury, is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson 'absolutely' willing to pay for veteran QB; no playoff mandate for 2023

The Jets ended the 2022 season losers of seven of eight games. Owner Woody Johnson said Thursday that there's no playoff mandate for next year, but he's "absolutely" willing to spend big on a QB in free agency.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still dealing with shoulder injury: 'It's a good thing there's a bye week'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to return to action with a right shoulder sprain for the regular-season finale, but he admitted Thursday that he's lucky to have a bye week as his shoulder remains less than 100 percent.

news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta selected as site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The NFL announced on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, has been selected as the neutral location for a potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes prepares for first postseason as AFC's oldest remaining quarterback

Despite being only 27 years old, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback enters this year's playoffs as the oldest quarterback left in the AFC.

news

Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO

The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president and CEO on Thursday.

news

Bengals preparing for playoff game with injuries to offensive line: 'We're still going to be who we are'

After bolstering the position group over the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals will again be dealing with multiple starters out along the offensive line to start the playoffs.

news

Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'

Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Month

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy were among those lauded on the final Players of the Month honor roll of the regular season, which was revealed Thursday morning.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE